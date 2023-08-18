Ravens sign veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their pass rush by adding veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced. The agreement is a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to multiple reports.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Houston Texans, Clowney played the past two seasons in Cleveland, but left on less-than-pleasant terms after several confrontations with Browns coaches during his tenure, saying he needed to be around “somebody that believes in me and my ability."

Apparently that team is the Ravens, who already have Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser and 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo on the edge. Bowser, however, remains on the non-football injury list as he recovers from a knee ailment.

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans who has racked up a total of 43 sacks in his nine-year NFL career. He also has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jadeveon Clowney, former No. 1 overall pick, joining Ravens