Report: Ravens to sign WR Dex Bryant to the practice squad pending workout
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is set to sign former All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Baltimore had brought Bryant in for a workout earlier this season but failed to sign him at that time. With the Ravens’ offense struggling, ranking No. 31 in passing yards this season, it’s clear they needed the extra help. However, it’ll be interesting to see just how capable Bryant still is at nearly 32 years old.