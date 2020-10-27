Ravens sign wideout Dez Bryant to the practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Throw up the X, Baltimore.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have signed veteran wideout Dez Bryant to the practice squad. He recently worked out for the team for the second time this season.

Source: The #Ravens are signing WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad. Officially back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017 when he was a member of the Cowboys — the only team he ever played for. He signed with the Saints in 2018, but nearly immediately tore his Achilles tendon and spent the rest of that year, and the majority of 2019, rehabbing his injury. Now, he’s healthy enough for the Ravens to take a flier on him.

"My emotions running high right now," Bryant wrote on Twitter. "I'm thankful...I can't stop crying."

My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

For a three-year stretch in Dallas, Bryant was one of the best receivers in the NFL. He caught 273 passes (a 16-game average of 91) and averaged 1,312 yards per season and 14 touchdowns. That stretch, however, was from 2012 to 2014.

The Ravens are hopeful they can bottle some of the magic the soon-to-be 32-year-old has left to muster. He’ll first have to prove himself valuable on the practice squad before potentially seeing the active roster.

While coach John Harbaugh played it down the middle at his press conference Monday about signing Bryant, tight end Mark Andrews was a bit more excited.

“Yes, that would be cool,” he said. “Obviously, that’s kind of like an ‘OG’ type guy. He’s been around the league for a long, long time. He actually followed me on Twitter a year or two ago, so I’m excited to meet him, and I’m excited to (be) around him hopefully, and just learn. Obviously, learn everything you can from a guy like that, just because they’ve done it, and they’ve been there, so it’s super exciting for me.”

Baltimore’s wide receiving corps, like the passing game as a whole, hasn’t taken off like they’d hoped coming into the season. Now, they’ll lean on some veteran help to potentially give them a spark.