Report: Ravens re-sign special teamer Anthony Levine Sr. to one-year deal

The Ravens kept busy on Monday evening and re-signed defensive back and special teams standout Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal. The move was reported by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ravens have agreed to terms with DB and special teams captain Anthony Levine Sr as well. 1-year deal. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 23, 2020

Levine, who will be 33-years-old at the end of the week, has been a special teams standout for the Ravens over the last seven seasons. In 2019, he posted 14 tackles. He saw just 17% of the defensive snaps last season, his lowest percentage since 2016, but has played more than 70% of special teams snaps all but once since he became a full-time player.

He also hasn't missed a game since 2012 and has played in 112 straight games - every game - since the 2013 season. He's the fourth-longest tenured Raven behind cornerback Jimmy Smith, punter Sam Koch, and long snapper Morgan Cox. The reported move came nearly immediately after the team confirmed it had re-signed Smith to a one-year deal.

Now, the Ravens have a proven player on special teams for another season locked in.

