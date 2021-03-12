Report: Ravens re-sign LB Pernell McPhee originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed linebacker Pernell McPhee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The terms of the deal have not been announced.

LB Pernell McPhee, who played for Baltimore from 2011-2014 and then again the past two seasons, has reached agreement to resign with Baltimore, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

McPhee, who was drafted by the Ravens in 2011 and played in Baltimore through 2014, has spent the last two seasons with the organization after stints with the Chicago Bears and the Washington Football team.

By re-signing McPhee, the Ravens have at least some stability at outside linebacker/pass rusher, a position that is expected to have a major overhaul this offseason.

Baltimore's top two pass rushers, Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, are unrestricted free agents this offseason and neither are expected to return, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

McPhee has played in 23 games for the Ravens over the past two seasons, totaling 53 tackles and six sacks.