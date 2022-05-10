Report: Ravens show interest in Jarvis Landry

The Browns reportedly have closed the door on a reunion with free agent Jarvis Landry, but the receiver might not be done with the AFC North yet.

The Ravens are interested in Landry, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Landry visited the Saints before the draft, but New Orleans selected receiver Chris Olave in the first round. So, that likely leaves Landry looking elsewhere.

The Ravens traded Hollywood Brown to the Cardinals during the draft, and they didn’t select a receiver, leaving Baltimore in need at the position.

The Browns cut Landry on March 14, and he has remained a free agent since. He was scheduled to make $15.1 million in salary and bonuses while carrying a salary-cap hit of $16.38 million in 2022, the final year of his contract with the Browns.

Landry, 29, had 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season. In four seasons in Cleveland, he made 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.

