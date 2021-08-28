Ravens receive late-round pick from Dolphins for OL Greg Mancz

Ravens trade OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins for a late-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL season is around the corner and teams are trimming down their rosters as players are either cut or traded for compensation. The Baltimore Ravens made a move Saturday to get something in return for a versatile offensive lineman.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens have sent Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec adds that the Ravens will be sending a seventh-round selection they recently got from the New England Patriots via the Houston Texans along with Mancz. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are sending a sixth-round draft pick.

Mancz signed with the Ravens this past off-season after spending five seasons with the Texans to begin his NFL career.

However, Zrebiec does also report that Mancz wasn't making the Ravens final roster, so it seems the team wanted to see if they could get something for him rather than cutting the 29-year-old and losing him for nothing.