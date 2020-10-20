Report: Ravens RB Mark Ingram's MRI reveals mid-to-high ankle sprain

Report: Mark Ingram MRI reveals mid-to-high ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens have had to balance the league's deepest running back room all season long, which has occasionally led to questions about the most efficient way to divide up the team's carries.

The upside to such depth, however, may come into play in the near future if lead running back Mark Ingram has to miss any time with a mid- to high-ankle sprain.

#Ravens RB Mark Ingram’s MRI showed a mid- to high-ankle sprain that isn’t considered severe, per source. They’re on a bye this week, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Ingram probably will be back Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 20, 2020

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes that the ankle injury that took Ingram out of the Week 6 game against the Eagles isn't considered to be serious, though there are multiple recent examples of running backs struggling to return to full health from high-ankle sprains.

As also noted, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism that Ingram would be back on the field against the Steelers after the team's Week 7 bye. In that sense, the week off comes at a perfect time for Ingram.

Even after missing half a game, Ingram leads Ravens running backs with 50 carries this season, tied with Lamar Jackson and two attempts ahead of Gus Edwards. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, which equals Edwards' mark but trails third-string rusher JK Dobbins at 6.2, albeit on half the carries.

The Ravens struggled without Ingram in the postseason loss to the Titans, and while they are better suited to withstand an injury to him this season, they are certainly hoping he won't have to miss anymore time. According to reports, the MRI gave them good news on that front at least.