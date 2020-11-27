Report: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

The Ravens’ star starting quarterback would be the ninth player this week to have tested positive and would be the 11th player on the roster in total to be on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley went on the Reserve/COVID list last week. Other players on the list are: Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward, offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari and cornerback Iman Marshall who is on injured reserve.

Jackson’s reported positive means that, assuming games will be played as currently scheduled, Jackson won't be in the lineup until Dec. 14 against the Browns. He'll miss Sunday's game against the Steelers and next Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

The Ravens have just two quarterbacks, Robert Griffin III and Tyler Huntley, on the roster. Huntley, a rookie, has never played in an NFL game of any kind and has been on the team's practice squad for the entire season.

The Ravens are set to play the Steelers on Sunday at 1:15 pm. Griffin is now the starting quarterback with Huntley scheduled to back him up.

There will be more to come, but the Ravens are in a clear worst-case scenario situation right now.

