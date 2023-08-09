Report: Ravens present offer to Jadeveon Clowney

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney visited Baltimore on Tuesday. He left without signing a deal with the Ravens, but Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Ravens have presented Clowney with a contract.

Anderson adds that Clowney is taking some time "to think it through."

He has signed four consecutive one-year contracts that averaged almost $10 million a season, but he didn't sign his one-year, $12.25 million deal with the Titans until Sept. 6, 2020.

He isn’t likely to get anything close to that this season as he has had no interest until now.

Clowney, 30, totaled only 14 sacks and 42 quarterback hits the past four seasons combined, while missing 19 games.

Clowney’s 2022 season ended unceremoniously when he was sent home from practice on the Friday before the season finale and told not to return. It came after he harshly criticized the organization, the coaching staff and teammate Myles Garrett in an explosive interview.

Since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney has spent five years in Houston, one in Seattle, one in Tennessee and two in Cleveland. He has $81.8 million in career earnings but has never had a double-digit sack season while averaging five sacks a season.

He made three Pro Bowls with the Texans, the last coming in 2018.