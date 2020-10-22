Report: Ravens plan to sign Dez Bryant to practice squad

After two and a half seasons out of football, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is inching closer to a return. The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign Bryant to their practice squad as long as Bryant’s workout with the team goes well, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s not the first time the Ravens have shown interest in Bryant. The team brought Bryant in for a workout in August. He left that workout without a contract.

Bryant, 31, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. That season, he gained 838 yards and scored 6 touchdowns with the Cowboys. Bryant went unsigned in the offseason, but signed with the New Orleans Saints that November. Bryant tore his Achilles in his second practice with the team. A year after suffering that injury, Bryant said he was ready to make a comeback.

Where does Dez Bryant fit with the Ravens?

If the Ravens decide to promote Bryant to their 53-man roster, he could get a chance to prove he’s still got something left in the tank. Marquise Brown is the team’s only established starter at wide receiver. The team has used Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and Willie Snead as secondary options, but none of those guys see as many snaps as Brown.

That opens a door for Bryant to prove himself. If he can still make contested catches, it possible Bryant will carve out a role in the Ravens’ offense. With Brown capable of burning defenses deep, the Ravens could use someone to make short, tough catches to move the chains underneath. That was one of Bryant’s strengths with the Cowboys. He could also give the team another solid red zone target, another area in which Bryant excelled in Dallas.

This story will be updated.