Report: Ravens plan to sign wide receiver Dez Bryant to practice squad

About an hour after the Ravens traded for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, a report from Ian Rapoport said the team is also planning to sign wide receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad if he’s able to pass a physical.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

Bryant worked out for the Ravens at the outset of the season, but left Baltimore without a deal. Now, it appears he’ll get one as a Raven to try and restart his career.

The 2010 first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys played 113 career games through eight seasons, but hasn’t played since 2017. In November of 2018, Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, only to tear his achilles tendon days after signing with the team.

He did not sign with a team in 2019 or 2020, but has since been on the Ravens’ radar.

Bryant has 531 career receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career, all of which came in Dallas.

The 6-foot-2 Oklahoma State product would join a receiving corps in need of a jump. The plan would seemingly be to bring him onto the practice squad for a few weeks to see if he’s got a grip of the offense. If he does, the Ravens could move him onto the active roster.

Thursday was a busy day for Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, and it looks like it’s about to get busier.