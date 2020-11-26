Report: Ravens place defensive end Jihad Ward on Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Another Ravens player hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thanksgiving Day, as the team placed defensive end Jihad Ward on the list in the afternoon according to a report by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens DE Jihad Ward placed on Reserve/COVID list, per @FieldYates — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 26, 2020

Ward was listed on the team’s Thursday injury report, which was an estimation, as being absent with a “not-injury related” issue. Ward was not on the team’s injury report Wednesday.

The Ravens have now put eight players on the COVID list this week: Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari and now Ward.

The team has 10 total players on the list, as quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the list last week. Cornerback Iman Marshall, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury, was previously put on the list as well. Additionally, multiple coaches have been reported to have COVID-19.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/EjDmDSt2Ky — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020

Wednesday night, the team released a statement saying it had disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases.

As a result of the COVID-19 cases in Baltimore, the Ravens-Steelers game was moved from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon with a 1:15 kickoff, which angered members of the Steelers’ organization.

It’s unclear if Ward has tested positive or was identified as a close contact. Assuming he tested positive for COVID-19, he will be out for both games in the next week, against the Steelers and Cowboys.

Ward has played in six games this season and has registered one sack and 12 tackles.