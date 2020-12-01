The Ravens ended a stretch of nine consecutive days with at least one player testing positive for COVID-19.

The team had no positive tests Tuesday, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

The good news means Wednesday’s game between the Ravens and Steelers, three times postponed, is on. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Ravens are on their way to the airport to fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. They went through walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday.

The game originally was scheduled for Thanksgiving night, but postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore. It went from Sunday to Tuesday to Wednesday.

It will mark the NFL’s first Wednesday game since the 2012 season opener between the Cowboys and Giants. That game was moved up a day because of President Barak Obama’s speech at the Democratic national convention that Thursday.

The delays have gone on so long that the Ravens are expected to have running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram back from the COVID-19 reserve list. They are scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Report: Ravens have no new positive tests Tuesday, so game is on originally appeared on Pro Football Talk