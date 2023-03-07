Ravens hire Dennard Wilson as DB coach

Dennard Wilson is set to land in a comfortable position and he won’t have to venture that far down 95 South to start his new job.

The Ravens are working to finalize a deal with Dennard Wilson to be their defensive backs coach. Wilson was formerly with the Eagles, but is exploring other opportunities after he didn't get their DC job. If deal gets done, it would be a nice add for John Harbaugh. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 7, 2023

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Wilson and the Baltimore Ravens are finalizing a deal to make the former Eagles assistant their new defensive backs coach.

The team just confirmed the deal.

We have named Dennard Wilson our defensive backs coach. Welcome home❗️ 📰: https://t.co/4JkmKuWoJ7 pic.twitter.com/PmlyxXhO6q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 7, 2023

Just 40 years old, Wilson got his start as a scout for the Chicago Bears in 2006 and he’s been climbing the ranks since then. Before joining Sirianni’s staff, Wilson was the defensive passing game coordinator for the New York Jets and helped develop Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

This season he led a group that’s among the NFL’s best and Wilson was a huge part of Reed Blankenship’s development as a rookie.

During the coaching cycle, Wilson interviewed for the Browns defensive coordinator job that went to former Eagles assistant coach Jim Schwartz.

