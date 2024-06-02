Report: Ravens’ MVP QB Lamar Jackson will forfeit $750K in workout bonuses

Lamar Jackson held his ground and earned a massive new $260 million contract extension last off-season that included multiple bonuses and incentives.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Ravens star quarterback has been absent for most of Organized Team Activities, and it has cost him $750,000 in workout bonuses.

Florio reports that Jackson had to participate in 80% of offseason workouts to earn the $750,000 bonus.

According to Over The Cap, Jackson has identical setups in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The two-time MVP has slimmed down this offseason, and if he can duplicate his 2023 campaign, then the lost wages will be for naught.

