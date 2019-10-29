Report: Ravens made a play for Jamal Adams before deadline

The Jets didn’t trade safety Jamal Adams before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, but they did hear from teams interested in the 2017 first-round pick.

We heard earlier on Tuesday that the Cowboys engaged in conversations with the Jets about a deal for Adams. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens also contacted the Jets and “were actively going after” Adams without striking an agreement.

Acquiring Adams would have given the Ravens quite a collection of defensive backs with Earl Thomas, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith already on hand. It didn’t work out now, but Baltimore, Dallas and others may be able to revisit trade talks come the offseason.

Much can change between now and the end of the season, but the Jets may remain willing to move Adams once as General Manager Joe Douglas approaches his first full offseason in the job.