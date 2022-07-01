Report: Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled an accident from combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine

An autopsy of former Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson revealed he died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday. His death was also ruled an accident, according to the office.

No other information regarding the nature of Ferguson's death has been publicized, but the office said they plan to complete most of a written autopsy report within 90 days.

Ferguson was found unresponsive at his home in North Baltimore on June 21 before police were called to the scene that night. According to police, "Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics." He was 26 years old.

The Ravens announced Ferguson's death the next morning and his agent, Safarrah Lawson confirmed it soon after. NFL players, fans and media paid tribute to Ferguson on social media as well. Ferguson's family released a statement on June 23 calling his death "one of the darkest moments" in their lives.

Ferguson holds the NCAA record with 45 sacks in four years at Louisana Tech to earn the nickname "Sack Daddy." The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft, where he played 38 games over the past three seasons and tallied 4.5 sacks and 57 tackles.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Ferguson had recently been dealing with the death of his grandmother and a fire at his home in Owing Mills, Maryland. A friend also told police Ferguson suffered from depression. His family also started an online fundraiser for his three children.