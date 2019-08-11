Report: Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik drawing interest from at least four teams

Ravens backup kicker Kaare Vedvik is already a hot commodity after just one preseason game.

According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have at least four teams interested in acquiring the Norwegian born kicker. Two of those teams play in the NFC North, per Schefter's report.

Vedvik was in line to be released last season and likely sign on the 53-man roster of another team, but was assaulted last year in Baltimore just before roster cutdowns. He was placed on the Non-Football Injury list for the entire season and made his return last Thursday against the Jaguars. He booted field goals of 55, 45, 29 and 26 yards and had two punts that averaged 55.5 yards.

With Justin Tucker still being one of the premier kickers in the league, Vedvik's chances of making the Ravens aren't strong.

The other two teams rumored to be interested in Vedvik are the Chicago Bears, who had kicking troubles all last season, and the New York Jets, whose kicker - Chandler Catanzaro - retired early Sunday morning.

The Ravens play three more preseason games before rosters cut down to 53 players on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

