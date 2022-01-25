Report: Ravens, John Harbaugh nearing contract extension

Head coach John Harbaugh just completed his 14th season with the Ravens and it doesn’t look like the end of his run is coming anytime soon.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that Harbaugh and the Ravens are closing in on a contract extension. The 2022 season is the final one of his current deal with the team.

Harbaugh is 137-88 in the regular season and 11-8 in the playoffs. One of those postseason wins was over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, but the team missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2017.

One of Harbaugh’s next moves will be hiring a new defensive coordinator. The team parted ways with Wink Martindale last week, but they haven’t announced any other changes to Harbaugh’s staff.

