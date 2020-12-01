Report: Ravens can have J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram back for Steelers game

Report: Ravens can have Dobbins, Ingram back for Steelers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Monday, the hope was that they’d return the following week for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Now, after some juggling like the NFL has never done before -- including a third postponement of Baltimore's game against the Steelers -- it’s possible both will be able to play on Wednesday afternoon against Pittsburgh.

And so:

— The #Ravens and #Steelers will play Wednesday.

— Baltimore will be missing 12 active players, including MVP Lamar Jackson.

— RBs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins are eligible to play thanks to the change. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Both will have been in the protocol for 10 days and, if they are both healthy and able to play, will be activated in time for the 3:40 kickoff in the afternoon.

While the Ravens won’t have their full offensive line or two of their best receiving threats, it’s a notable addition nonetheless. Ingram and Dobbins account for 612 of the team’s 1,605 rushing yards this season and five of the team’s 11 rushing touchdowns.

Dobbins had his most impactful game as a professional last Sunday against the Titans and seemed to hit his stride. He’s also the most targeted player out of the Ravens backfield with 89 touches in total. He’s the team’s fourth-leading receiver.

The Ravens still, however, will not have quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Steelers. Robert Griffin III is the presumed starter.

It’s not much, but the more players the Ravens can get off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the better off they’ll be against the NFL’s last unbeaten team.