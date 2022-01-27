Report: Ravens interviewed Bucs linebackers coach Mike Caldwell

The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell for their defensive coordinator position, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Caldwell has spent the last eight years coaching alongside Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as a part of four different coaching staffs. After first crossing paths with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, Caldwell followed Bowles to be the inside linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals (2013-14), assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach for the New York Jets (2015-18) and then to Tampa to be the inside linebackers coach with the Buccaneers.

Caldwell got his start in coaching in the NFL in 2008 with the Eagles as a defensive quality control coach. Though Caldwell didn’t coach alongside Harbaugh with the Eagles before he took the head job in Baltimore in 2008, Caldwell played for him from 1998-2001 when Harbaugh was the Eagles’ special teams coordinator.

The Ravens have also expressed interest in promoting defensive line coach/run game coordinator Anthony Weaver for the job. Additionally, they have scheduled interviews with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Joe Cullen, Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Joe Whitt, New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard, and University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

