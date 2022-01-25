Report: Ravens interview Anthony Weaver for defensive coordinator

The Ravens’ list of candidates for their defensive coordinator opening includes a current member of their coaching staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens interviewed defensive line coach/run game coordinator Anthony Weaver for the opening created by Wink Martindale’s departure last week. The 2021 season was his first with the Ravens.

Weaver was a Ravens second-round pick in 2002 and spent the first four years of his playing career in Baltimore. He spent his final three seasons with the Texans and then moved into coaching in 2010. He’s worked for the Jets, Bills, Browns, and Texans since hanging up his cleats.

Cowboys defensive backs coach Joe Whitt and Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard are also on the list of candidates in Baltimore.

