Report: Ravens to face Texans in Christmas Day game streamed on Netflix
Netflix is now an NFL streaming giant after signing a three-year deal with the league to host two Christmas Day games in 2024 and one game per holiday over the next three years.
With the NFL looking for huge ratings on that day, Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Ravens and Texans will play in a rematch of last season’s AFC divisional round matchup.
Full recap:#Chiefs vs #Steelers and #Ravens vs #Texans will be this year’s NFL Christmas slate, per multiple sources.
Both games will be exclusively on Netflix. 🎁🎁 https://t.co/rJbv7OTZAu pic.twitter.com/Rcw1HVLwQS
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024
Baltimore defeated Houston twice last season.
The first meeting was a 25-9 Ravens win in the season opener, and the second was a dominant 34-10 win in the AFC Divisional Round game that catapulted Baltimore to the AFC Championship game.