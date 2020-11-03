Report: Ravens haven’t had any new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been fairly lucky to have had very little interaction with the coronavirus pandemic. But with cornerback Marlon Humphrey testing positive for COVID-19 from Sunday’s pre-game test, all eyes are on the lookout for any new cases popping up.

Luckily, the Ravens haven’t had any new positive results from Monday’s tests, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

However, as we’ve seen in other instances around the league, Baltimore is hardly out of the woods yet. With a long incubation period, the Ravens could see more players, coaches, and support staff test positive over the coming days ahead of their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Still, not having any other positive tests yet is worth at least a little sigh of relief.

Humphrey will miss at least Week 9’s game on the COVID-19/Reserve list due to the NFL’s protocols with the virus. Any other positive tests this week would see those players also miss Sunday’s game and potentially put their status for Week 10 in jeopardy as well. With Baltimore already being pretty beat up and the roster shallow due to other injuries, potentially losing any other players to COVID-19 has to be a real concern for the Ravens from a pure football standpoint.

List