Report: Ravens have had internal discussions about WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is the most talented wide receiver available on the free-agent market, and the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in his services.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, the Ravens, along with the Seattle Seahawks, have had internal discussions about signing the previously troubled free-agent wideout.

From earlier on @nflnetwork... the Seahawks and Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/7a8tGD4ir5 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 23, 2020

"The Baltimore Ravens, his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team," Silver said. "They have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over, too."

Brown, who was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders in March of 2019, orchestrated a very public exit from Oakland last August without ever playing a regular-season game for the team. He was signed by the Patriots shortly after, but his stint in New England lasted just 11 days before they released him, too.

Both of Brown's stops last season had plenty of controversies, and it's likely he'll face a lengthy suspension from the NFL due to off-the-field actions, should he be signed.

"Antonio Brown last year was a fiasco because of off the field issues, maybe facing a suspension for about half a season," Silver said. "But he's an exceptional talent. He's been reasonably quiet on social media lately. So teams are sniffing around lately."

Brown was accused of rape and sexual assault, brought forward by his former trainer Britney Taylor in a civil suit. Brown has filed a countersuit.

The wideout has spent time this offseason working out with multiple NFL players, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning league MVP was asked about the possibility of signing Brown earlier this offseason, and Jackson said he would be happy if the team added the pass-catcher. Later, Brown posted a picture of himself photoshopped in a Ravens jersey.

Shortly after Brown was filmed working out with Jackson, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta addressed the matter during a pre-draft video conference.

"Those are in-house things," DeCosta said. "Those are my feelings, personal feelings, about that situation. I don't really feel the need to share that with you all right now...I'll just leave that one alone."

