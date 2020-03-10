Baltimore Ravens' guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire, according to a report by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire and will make an announcement this week, a league source said. Yanda, 35, is one of three guards in NFL history to earn at least eight Pro Bowls as a guard and win a Super Bowl. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 10, 2020

Yanda, a 2007 Draft pick by the Ravens, will retire a Raven for life, having played 13 seasons in the NFL and being selected to the Pro Bowl for eight of those seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Ravens confirmed the report by tweeting out a thank you video to Yanda.

Forever a Raven.



After 13 incredible seasons, Marshal Yanda is calling it a career. pic.twitter.com/rMCIfJZoFm



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 10, 2020

Following, the Ravens announced via Twitter that Yanda will officially retire at an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday.

We will hold a press conference tomorrow at 11 a.m. for Marshal Yanda to officially retire. He will be joined by Eric DeCosta, Ozzie Newsome and John Harbaugh.



You can watch the press conference live on our website, mobile app and Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/3YmT4xH6IV



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 10, 2020

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

Story continues

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Report: Ravens' guard Marshal Yanda to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington