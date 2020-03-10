Report: Ravens' guard Marshal Yanda to retire

Caroline Brandt
NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore Ravens' guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire, according to a report by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Yanda, a 2007 Draft pick by the Ravens, will retire a Raven for life, having played 13 seasons in the NFL and being selected to the Pro Bowl for eight of those seasons.

The Ravens confirmed the report by tweeting out a thank you video to Yanda.

Following, the Ravens announced via Twitter that Yanda will officially retire at an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday.

 

