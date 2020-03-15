Report: Ravens finalizing deal with Jihad Ward

The Ravens announced a new deal with return specialist De'Anthony Thomas on Saturday and they’re reportedly closing in on a deal with another of their impending free agents.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is finalizing a new contract for defensive end Jihad Ward.

Ward signed with the team in October and appeared in 11 games during the regular season. He played at least half the defensive snaps in nine of those games and in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Titans. Ward had seven tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries in the regular season and two tackles in the postseason.

Ward opened last season with the Colts and played three games for Indy before moving on to Baltimore. He opened his career as a Raiders second-round pick in the 2016 draft.

