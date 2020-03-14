Report: Ravens finalizing deal with defensive end Jihad Ward

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are moving toward an extension for defensive end Jihad Ward.

Ravens still getting some work done on signing their own pending free agents. Per sources, they're finalizing a deal with OLB/DE Jihad Ward who played well for them after he was picked up last year. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 14, 2020

A tweet from Ward hinted that the deal is done.

They think we gon get too comfortable from last yr . And I'm still mad ..... see y'all soon MF's — HADDY (@JIHADWARD17) March 14, 2020

Ward was claimed from the Colts during the season and played well in his 11 games in Baltimore. He played at least half of the defensive snaps in all but one of his games for the Ravens. Ward ended the season with 11 tackles, four quarterback hits and one sack and was a constant source of energy for the Baltimore front seven.

Ravens coaches lauded Ward's motor on multiple instances throughout the season.

Ward played for the Raiders in 2016 and 2017, but struggled with a fit in Oakland. The same was true in Dallas and Indianapolis before Ward found his best fit in Baltimore.

As a Raven, he helped solidify a defense that struggled mightily through the season's first four weeks. Now, he's reportedly being awarded a contract for his strong season.

Baltimore announced on Saturday morning it had extended returner and wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas to one-year deal. Thomas joined the team in Week 10 and played nearly exclusively as a returner, registering just a few snaps on offense all season.

Thomas' punt return average was 7.2 yards and his kickoff return average was 16.6.

With the league year set to begin next week, the Ravens are moving towards getting their own players under contract before free agency begins.

