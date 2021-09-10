Report: Ravens finalizing contract with ex-Saints RB Latavius Murray

The Ravens aren't done bringing in veteran RBs. Per sources, they are working on finalizing a deal with Latavius Murray. Should get done. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 10, 2021

We’ll file this under today’s unsurprising news. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported Thursday evening that the Baltimore Ravens are in the process of signing former New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray, who pointed to the team as a potential suitor after the team cut him earlier this week.

Murray was released after declining a pay cut; he had been outplayed by young backup Tony Jones Jr. over the summer in training camp and two preseason games, and the Saints needed the salary cap savings to facilitate a trade for Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.

There’s no deal just yet, but Murray is an obvious fit for Baltimore after their rash of injuries to starting, backup, and reserve running backs. Ironically, if he lands with the Ravens he’ll be joining former teammate Devonta Freeman, who was also released by the Saints not too long ago. Freeman signed with Baltimore’s practice squad on Thursday after a successful free agent tryout.

