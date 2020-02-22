Report: Ravens extend defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale to three-year extension

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have made another move to keep their defense intact long-term.

Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale has reportedly signed a three-year contract extension that will make Martindale the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL. But as for the future, the team expects him to be a head coaching candidate after the 2020 season.

Sources: The #Ravens have signed defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale to a new 3-year contract making him the highest paid DC in the league. Richly deserved for a coach they believe will be a top head coach candidate next offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2020

Martindale, 56, has been in Baltimore since 2012 where he started as the team's linebackers coach. He held that position through 2017 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

In 2018, his first season as coordinator, he led the Ravens defense to a league best 292.9 yards allowed per game and was runner-up for Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Ravens lost some significant pieces after 2018 season and were without Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Eric Weddle and Za'Darius Smith in 2019. After struggling in three of the first four weeks of the season, the revamped defense eventually took shape.

Baltimore allowed just 15.1 points per game after the Week 4 loss to Cleveland, where it allowed 40 points - their most all season.

Through the whole season, the Ravens allowed 300.2 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the league. They also ranked third in total points with 17.6 points allowed per game.

The unit took shape with some key mid-season acquisitions - most notably Marcus Peters, Jihad Ward and Josh Bynes - and lifted the unit to one of the best in the league along with its NFL-best offense.

In a season of new contracts for the Ravens defense, they've now extended cornerback Tavon Young, linebacker L.J. Fort, defensive lineman and linebacker Patrick Ricard, Peters and, most recently, safety Chuck Clark in the last year.

Now, the man leading the defense will be in the fold for a few more years, too.

