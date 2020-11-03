Report: Ravens expected to have 6 players added to COVID-19 list

Barry Werner

The COVID-19 pandemic is raging and the Baltimore Ravens appear to be the latest team with big-time issues.

Mike Garofalo of NFL Network reported Tuesday many Ravens players are expected to land on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact with DB Marlon Humphrey, who announced he tested positive Monday.


And on another COVID-19 front, it is reported NFL teams have been told to step it up when it comes to wearing masks. Pretty much anywhere and everywhere when it comes to the field and locker room.