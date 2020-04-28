Report: Ravens exercising 5th-year option on cornerback Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens have filed the paperwork to exercise a fifth-year option on cornerback Marlon Humphrey, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The option will pay Humphrey the average salary of the third through 25th highest-paid cornerbacks in the league for the 2021 season.

Humphrey, who will turn 24 in July, was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2019. He made 65 tackles and had three interceptions and two forced fumbles in his third year in the league. Paired with Marcus Peters on the opposite side, he helped the Ravens defense to the third best mark in the league in points allowed.

Humphrey thrived both on the inside and outside at cornerback, routinely moving to the slot so the Ravens could keep Jimmy Smith on the outside.

The Ravens can now negotiate a long-term deal with Humphrey, who will be scheduled to hit the open market after the 2021 season concludes. He'll be on a rookie deal for the 2020 season and then have his salary increased significantly in the 2021 season.

