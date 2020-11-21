Report: Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster for Sunday against Titans

Report: Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Titans, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Bryant will be making his second appearance as a Raven. He last played against the Colts this season, but played just two snaps and wasn’t targeted. After the game, he expressed gratitude for getting back onto the field after his long time away from the field, which included an Achilles tear in 2018.

He was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad midway through the season to help with the team’s sputtering passing attack, even though he hadn’t played in a regular season game before this year since 2017. He spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Cowboys.

Bryant, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowl receiver and has now played in 114 career games. He’ll look to make his first reception as a Raven on Sunday.

The team has also elevated tight end Luke Willson and offensive tackle Will Holden to the active roster, according to Yates.

Willson will provide necessary tight end depth after the injury to Nick Boyle last week left the Ravens with just one tight end (Mark Andrews) on the active roster. Holden will give the team tackle depth, especially after D.J. Fluker was replaced midway through last week’s game against the Patriots.