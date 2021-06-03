Report: Ravens 'done' with Julio Jones trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens have been linked to Julio Jones since the beginning of the wide receiver's trade saga with the Atlanta Falcons, but it appears they're taking themselves out of the running for now.

ESPN's Kimberly Martin provided an update on Get Up Wednesday and included the Ravens and Rams as two teams who are not in active talks with Atlanta to acquire the seven-time Pro-Bowler.

"[The Titans are] the team that I've most heard people mention that he'll probably end up [with]," Martin said. "I know for a fact the Ravens and the Rams are done. They're not in the Julio Jones market right now."

The Falcons are reportedly seeking a first-round pick for Jones in any deal, and given the fact they almost have to get rid of him to gain much-needed salary cap space, they aren't entirely in the best position to demand a premium asset like that.

Baltimore just spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft in Rashod Bateman and have 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown on the roster as well. The Ravens have invested a lot into the wide receiver room, and giving up a first for Jones would only increase their stake in that position.

Jones only played nine games in 2020 due to a lingering hamstring injury, but he was still very productive. He caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns, averaging just over 15 yards per reception.