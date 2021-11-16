Report: Ravens cut Le’Veon Bell after five games with team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Le’Veon Bell’s time with the Baltimore Ravens is over.

The team reportedly waived the veteran running back on Tuesday. Bell took to Twitter to bid farewell to Charm City:

this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

The Ravens brought in Bell just before the season after they endured a pair of season-ending injuries in their backfield. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were both ruled out for the year before the season even started, forcing Baltimore to turn to Ty’Son Williams. Along with Williams, the Ravens acquired three tenured running backs: Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray.

Bell was the third fiddle out of the new crop of running backs. He saw his first action in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, turning four carries into 11 yards. He got his first Ravens touchdown the next week against the Los Angeles Chargers and found the end zone again in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

He got just three carries and one rushing yard in his final Ravens outing against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, while Freeman was given 10 carries. Bell accumulated 31 rushes, 83 yards and two touchdowns across his five games with the team.

With Bell out of the picture, the Ravens will turn to Freeman and Murray more in the backfield. Murray has not played since suffering an ankle injury against the Chargers, while Freeman has double-digit carries in back-to-back games.

Baltimore was Bell’s third stop since he departed the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. Bell split time with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before landing with the Ravens’ practice squad in September.

The Ravens’ next game is on the road Sunday against the Chicago Bears.