Report: Ravens close to trading Shaun Wade to Patriots

It looks like the Patriots will bring in some competition for their secondary.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Baltimore is close to trading rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England.

The Ravens selected Wade in the fifth round of this year’s draft out of Ohio State. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year.

Wade intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book in Baltimore’s first preseason game. He’s played 35 defensive snaps across the first two exhibition matchups.

For the Patriots, Wade provides more depth to a unit that still has star cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list.

