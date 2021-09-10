After losing a third running back for the season before the first game of the year is even played, the Baltimore Ravens are scrambling to find new backfield options.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, the Ravens are bringing in former New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray with the expectation a deal will get done.

Murray was released by the Saints this week after declining to take a pay cut.

The Ravens are already signing Devonta Freeman to their practice squad following the loss of Gus Edwards to a torn ACL on Thursday. Freeman joins Le'Veon Bell, who was signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

In addition to Edwards, the Ravens have lost J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to a torn ACL and torn Achilles, respectively.

Murray, Bell and Freeman would add to the group of Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon already on the team’s active roster.

Report: Ravens bringing in Latavius Murray originally appeared on Pro Football Talk