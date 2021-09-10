Report: Ravens agree to one-year contract with RB Latavius Murray

Report: Ravens agree to 1-year contract with Latavius Murray originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After season-ending injuries to their top three running backs, the Ravens have added another veteran to the roster ahead of Week 1.

Baltimore agreed to a one-year deal with veteran running back Latavius Murray on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Murray had been released by the Saints earlier this week.

Murray spent the last two seasons in New Orleans after brief stints with the Raiders and Vikings earlier in his career. Last season as Alvin Kamara's backup, Murray ran the ball 146 times for 656 yards (4.6 yds/carry) and four touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

This isn't the first veteran running back the Ravens have brought in the building recently. They reportedly signed former Pro-Bowlers Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to their practice squad this week in response to J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill's season-ending injuries. Once Gus Edwards went down as well, they brought Murray in.

Murray, Freeman and Bell's roles aren't clear before the team begins its season in three days, but given the Ravens' reliance on the running game with quarterback Lamar Jackson, it's hard to imagine not seeing them get significant snaps right away.

The Ravens begin their season on Monday Night Football against the Raiders in Las Vegas.