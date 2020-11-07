Report: Ravens activate Dez Bryant, who could play vs. Colts in first game since 2017

The Baltimore Ravens activated receiver Dez Bryant, ESPN’s Field Yates reported, and he could play in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

It would be his first NFL action since December 2017.

News: the Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. His return to NFL action could be as soon as tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2020

Baltimore signed Bryant to their practice squad in late October. The team had brought him in for a workout in August.

Bryant could get first action since tearing Achilles

The former Dallas Cowboys star hasn’t played since 2017. He went unsigned in the offseason, but later joined the New Orleans Saints in November of 2018. Bryant, who turned 32 on Wednesday, tore his Achilles in his second practice with the Saints.

I told you I’m covered confident and thankful.. I don’t care who hate it... 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 7, 2020

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said this week he was excited for Bryant to get on the field.

“Oh man, he’s a great route runner, strong hands, he’s dialed into the playbook; he’s always asking me questions about the playbook — stuff like that,” Jackson said, via USA Today. “He wants to compete. I just can’t wait until he gets out there with us on Sundays and fully practices with us.”

Jackson and the Ravens have relied mostly on Marquise Brown in their passing game. Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and Willie Snead are secondary options.

