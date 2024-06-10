Report: Rasul Douglas does not have contract rift with the Bills

Rasul Douglas was notably not in attendance during Buffalo Bills spring practices (OTAs) in recent weeks.

However, a report notes that has nothing to do with his contract situation.

According to The Athletic, Douglas, who was not in attendance on any of the three practices media was present for over the past few weeks, evidently does not have an issue with his current deal:

A source who has been briefed about Douglas’ absence told The Athletic that it’s not connected to any contract concerns. The Bills are tight against the salary cap, but Douglas appears in line for a nice raise based on his game-breaking production. He is entering the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract that featured a $5.3 million signing bonus with the Green Bay Packers. His base salary will be $1.25 million.

Based on the report, we still have many questions. Mainly… why? It’s still unclear why the 30-year-old was not in attendance the past three Tuesdays while media was at Bills practice.

But it’s equally as important to note that OTAs are completely voluntary. Plenty of other veterans were not present at each workout, either. Douglas’ name has only become of note because he happened to miss the three sessions media were at.

In addition, Douglas agreed to a reworked contract this offseason to help Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane free up cap space. He will be well aware the Bills are in a tough situation currently–But that doesn’t mean an extension can’t be figured out at some point this summer.

Bills Wire will provide updates as information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire