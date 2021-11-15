Report: Rashan Gary will try to play through hyperextended elbow

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary suffered a hyperextended elbow in Green Bay’s victory over Seattle on Sunday. But the 2019 first-round pick doesn’t plan to be sidelined by the injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gary will use a brace on the hyperextended elbow to see if he can play through it for the Packers’ Week 11 matchup against the Vikings. But Gary also has an MRI scheduled for Tuesday to verify that course of action.

Gary has started all 10 of Green Bay’s games this year, recording 31 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. He’s been on the field for 69 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps.

The 12th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Gary has a sack in each of the last two games and 4.0 in Green Bay’s last four contests. He’s recorded 12.5 sacks in his career.

