Report: Raptors' Trent Jr. 'undeniably' available ahead of trade deadline

The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game for the struggling Raptors this season.

Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely Raptors player to be traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to insider Marc Stein. (Getty Images)

As losses continue to mount for the Toronto Raptors, so do the trade rumours swirling around the club.

On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is "undeniably" available as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches.

He added that he does not expect there to be a "broad fire sale" in Toronto, despite Trent being shopped around. The 23-year-old, who can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, is reportedly the only Raptor being made available, according to Stein.

Trent Jr. signed a three-year, $51.8-million contract with Toronto in 2021 and will carry a cap hit of $18.8 million if he opts in for next season.

Trent is averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field in 33 games this season. He's also arguably been the Raptors' best outside shooter in 2022-23, going 36.5 percent from three-point range on seven attempts per game.

While the young guard could be on the move, it seems the Raptors are unlikely to move any of their other stars.

"It would take lots — LOTS — to pry either O.G. Anunoby or Pascal Siakam away from the Raptors, who have been firm in their desire to keep both players," Stein added.

Trent's backcourt partner, Fred VanVleet, has made headlines recently as well after several outlets reported the 28-year-old rejected a four-year, $114-million offer from Toronto last offseason. VanVleet shot down the report after the Raptors' 117-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

"There was never a formal offer made," he told reporters at Scotiabank Arena. "It was a mutual decision by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out."

Fred VanVleet on his contractual situation: pic.twitter.com/9faNkEhlu4 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 9, 2023

VanVleet has struggled so far this season after earning his first All-Star nod in 2021-22. In 32 games, the Rockford, Illinois native is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 37.7 percent from the field and a career-low 32.9 from beyond the arc.

VanVleet will earn $21.25-million in 2022-23, and is set to earn $22.8-million if he opts in to the fourth year of his four-year, $85-million contract — the richest contract given to an undrafted player in NBA history — he signed in November 2020.

