NBA rumors: Raptors trading Norman Powell before deadline is 'close to inevitable'

It's "close to inevitable" that the Raptors will part ways with red-hot guard Norman Powell ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Sportsnet's Michael Grange said Friday on The Bob McCown Podcast.

"There's at least 20 teams in the NBA that he would fit very well with. ...Any of the contenders: Philly, Chicago, Miami, either LA team, he would be a great fit because everyone needs his level of shooting," Grange said.

"He would be probably an even better fit for that next tier of teams like those teams that are trying to get over the hump."

Powell's elite shooting prowess, character, and championship pedigree make him an extremely desirable piece for many potential suitors right now, and it's been reported that multiple teams are looking to acquire the Raptors shooting guard as the team continues to freefall in the standings — extending its losing streak to seven after a tough loss to the Jazz on Friday.

We know the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the clubs to put an offer forward, dangling Andre Drummond in exchange, but the Raptors were reportedly quick to shoot that one down.

Think it's rather evident why the Raptors were thoroughly unwilling to surrender Norman Powell in a trade for Andre Drummond.



It's no wonder teams are starting to fawn over Powell, who has been on a full-out scoring bender since becoming a starter at the end of January. His last seven games entering Saturday's contest versus Utah have been particularly fruitful, with the 27-year-old averaging 30.2 points per game while shooting a blistering 57.9 percent from the field, before posting a solid, all-around effort in the Raptors' loss to the Jazz.

With Powell blossoming into an elite scorer while the Raptors continue to plummet — and the likely possibility he opts out this summer to become a free agent with a massive pay raise on the horizon — the notion that Toronto will move away from its 2015 second-round pick and try to salvage some assets in the process is becoming more and more realistic by the day.

