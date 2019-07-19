Report: Raptors to submit claim for Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, off waivers

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly submit a claim for Kostas Antetokounmpo off waivers. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors plan to submit a claim for Kostas Antetokounmpo off waivers, Varlas Nikos of Eurohoops.net reports.

Kostas is the younger brother of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raptors were previously interested in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract if he had gone undrafted in 2018, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. However, Antetokounmpo was selected with the final pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 21-year-old was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Antetokounmpo was used sparingly during the 2018-19 season, earning 11 minutes of playing time cumulatively over two games. Antetokounmpo averaged 10.6 points on 52.2 percent shooting, to go along with 6.3 rebounds per game in 40 games with the G League’s Texas Legends.

Does this portend a further rivalry between the Raptors and Bucks? In all honestly, probably not, but it’s certainly fuel for the Giannis-to-Toronto 2021 campaign which has lit basketball Twitter aflame in recent months.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo signed with the Bucks on Tuesday, so three of the Antetokounmpo brothers could be involved in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports