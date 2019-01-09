Report: Raptors signing Patrick McCaw

The NBA is reportedly investigating the Cavaliers signing Patrick McCaw to an offer sheet the Warriors didn’t match then waiving him a short time later.

Meanwhile, McCaw is getting on with his career.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Pat McCaw plans to sign one-year, $786K veteran's minimum deal with the Toronto Raptors. McCaw has cleared free agency waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2019





This is the domino the Warriors probably dreaded. McCaw couldn’t have signed for these terms while a restricted free agent, as an offer sheet must be for at least two seasons. If McCaw signed any minimum-salary offer sheet, Golden State likely would have matched.

But by signing with the Cavaliers then clearing waivers, McCaw became an unrestricted free agent.

McCaw now gets a chance to prove himself then re-enter free agency next summer – though it’s worth noting Toronto can make him restricted. The Raptors get a cheap decent young wing for the rest of this season, at least.

And the Warriors had no say in this latest transaction.

This gives the league’s investigation a potential new direction. Were there plans to get McCaw to Toronto even before he signed with Cleveland? It’s unlikely solid evidence exists, but it’s worth exploring.