Report: Raptors signing G Leaguer Joe Wieskamp to 10-day deal

The Raptors are adding former Spur Joe Wieskamp to the mix. (Getty)

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly signing G League guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Upon waiving Justin Champagnie to obtain an open roster spot, Toronto will sign Wieskamp to a 10-day deal. While there aren’t a lot of expectations with the move, the 23-year-old will likely serve as an added shooter if he were to make the roster.

The Toronto Raptors are signing G League G/F Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Wieskamp played 29 games with the Spurs a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2023

Most recently, Wieskamp averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists through two regular season games with the G League's Wisconsin Herd. Over the last two seasons, he’s shot 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Wieskamp was drafted in the second round by the Spurs in 2021. He appeared in 29 games for San Antonio and averaged 2.1 points per game.

The Raptors will likely spend the next couple of days evaluating Wieskamp in practice. They are eligible to sign him to another 10-day contract before electing to either release him or guarantee his deal.

