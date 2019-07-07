Report: Raptors sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to 1-year contract

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a one-year deal with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Jefferson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 59 games last season. He compiled his best season in 2017-18, where he averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, all career-best totals.

The Nets declined to make Hollis-Jefferson a qualifying offer in June, rendering him a free agent.

Hollis-Jefferson boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan and is a plus-defender, adding to the Raptors’ bench depth.