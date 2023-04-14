Report: Raptors 'not happy' with Nick Nurse's comments about his future

The Toronto Raptors were not happy with Nick Nurse’s comments about contemplating his future with the organization. So much so that team management “let him hear about it,” according to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

“First of all, I think when this season gets done, we'll evaluate everything, and even personally, I'm going to take a few weeks to see where I'm at, you know?” Nurse told reporters ahead of a March 31 loss to the 76ers. “Like you said, where my head's at. And just see how the relationship with the organization is and everything. It's been 10 years for me now, which is a pretty good run.”

Despite giving an otherwise innocuous answer to a question that both players and coaches receive when they’re on the last year of their contract, “the front office was not happy” with the press conference and “let him hear about it,” Lewenberg reported.

It’s understandable why management would prefer Nurse not talk about his ambiguous future with the team, especially when his presser came at a time when the Raptors were vying for a play-in spot and weren’t exactly on a winning streak.

Nick Nurse is in the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Nurse talks about future in Toronto at end-of-season presser

Nurse was asked a bevy of questions Thursday about the season's outcome, what went wrong, and changes he felt could have been made to right the course. However, his most salient comments came when talking about his future with Toronto, a topic of discussion that’s been burgeoning over the past couple of weeks.

The former Coach of the Year asserted that he has no idea where the rumours of him wanting to leave started but said he handled it the best he could at the time.

“From my standpoint, the speculation of whether I was going to be back or not that started, I have no idea where that comes from,” he said. “Or what I was supposed to do about that.

"Again, it’s part of it. I think it’s part of it. There are lots of teams that go through that and you have to handle it the way you best see fit and that’s what I tried to do.”

Additionally, Nurse lauded the city of Toronto and the culture that he, Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster were able to cultivate over the past couple of years.

“Listen, I love it here,” Nurse said. “I love it here and we have built a really strong culture. That is what (Ujiri) is doing. That I what Bobby (Webster) is doing. That’s what I’m doing. We got to all evaluate how we can get that culture back where we need it and get back to being a playoff team and then getting to a level of winning it all.

"That’s what we want to do. That’s what we get up and go to work for, for the last 10 years, both (Ujiri) and I for 10 years.”

Nurse has been with the Raptors organization for 10 years, with the last four seeing him at the helm as head coach. With rampant speculation that this was his last year with the team, he is expected to be highly coveted if he were to hit the market. Particularly, the Houston Rockets have shown interest in Nurse. Houston recently declined the fourth-year option on Stephen Silas' deal.