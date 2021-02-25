Report: Raptors guard Kyle Lowry would like to end up with Sixers

Ky Carlin
·1 min read
The March 25 trade deadline is fast approaching in the NBA and that means teams will all be active in order to make a move that would push them over the top in their respective conferences.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, that would mean making a move that would upgrade their shaky bench or maybe even making a move that would help add more shooting and playmaking in the starting lineup around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

One player that has always been connected to the Sixers is Toronto Raptors guard and Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry. The Raptors could be moving in another direction and they could be moving Lowry before the deadline.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Lowry would like to end up with the Sixers:

A source said Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season.

While point guard might not be the most pressing need on this team’s roster right now, they could always use a proven guy who has a championship on his resume. On top of that, he has experience playing next to Danny Green during their one season together in Toronto which brought a championship in 2019.

